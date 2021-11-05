Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 532,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. Polaris has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

