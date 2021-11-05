Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $88.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the highest is $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $304.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $977,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $6,466,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 236,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Veritex has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.