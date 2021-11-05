Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.78. 22,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,190. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 436.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,884 shares of company stock worth $3,629,392. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

