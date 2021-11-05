HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $714,263.97 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $714,263.97 and approximately $251,803.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002232 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072287 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

