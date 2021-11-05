TENT (TENT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,258.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. TENT has a market cap of $899,624.82 and approximately $164,258.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00265906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00105042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001193 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002898 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

