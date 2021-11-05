Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

