Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.94.
Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 2,633,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,725. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
