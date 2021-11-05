Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 2,633,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,725. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

