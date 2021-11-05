GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. GTY Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTYH traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $434.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.28.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287 in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GTY Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.