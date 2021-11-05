S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.29. 1,157,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,310. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

