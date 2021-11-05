OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 380,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

