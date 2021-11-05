Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price at $22.54

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 29,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

