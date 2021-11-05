Brokerages Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target at $5.39

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 236,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,081. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.