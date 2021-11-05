DeFi Pulse Index 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $374.52 or 0.00611133 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $209.35 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

