Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,049. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 811.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.