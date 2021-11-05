Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NLTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 172,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

