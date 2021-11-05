Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVGI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

