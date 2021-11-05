Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $185.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.13 million and the highest is $185.86 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $735.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.21 million to $737.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $751.87 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $760.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 387,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 910,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

