Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce sales of $32.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBIO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 206,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

