Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $49.75. 7,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,827. Mondi has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

