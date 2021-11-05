Tiger King (TKING) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $114.74 million and $6.87 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

