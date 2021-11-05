Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 64,500 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. 452,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

