KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.
NYSE:KKR traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $83.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.