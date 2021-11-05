KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

