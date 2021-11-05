New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 585,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,207. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

