Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Mimecast updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

