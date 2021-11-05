Centrifuge Market Capitalization Achieves $226.10 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $226.10 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,098,995 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

