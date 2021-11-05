Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,170. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 32.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.