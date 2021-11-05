PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

PUBM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,086. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,669 shares of company stock worth $3,212,807. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

