Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $2.06

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 13,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.