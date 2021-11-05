Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,170. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
