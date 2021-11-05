PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
PUBM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,086. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,669 shares of company stock worth $3,212,807 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
