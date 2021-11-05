Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $12.09 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.09 or 0.00019764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $225.39 million and $7.25 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

