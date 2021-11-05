Hush Price Down 4.8% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $802,999.61 and $160.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00140537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

