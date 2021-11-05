Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 9,913,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altice USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Altice USA worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

