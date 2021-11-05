TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

TRU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.66. 685,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

