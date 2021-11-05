Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $13,050.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain bought 1,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWBC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 9,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 26.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $319,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

