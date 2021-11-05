AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

