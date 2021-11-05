Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

WMC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 425,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,028. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The company has a market cap of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

