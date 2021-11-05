Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $391.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.59 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,491,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,343. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

