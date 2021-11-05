Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $72.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.19 million and the lowest is $70.95 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 2,001,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,868. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,988,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.