Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $72.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.19 million and the lowest is $70.95 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 2,001,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,868. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,988,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.