Verasity (VRA) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $325.38 million and approximately $61.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

