dHedge DAO (DHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $464,394.00

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and $464,394.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00248495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

