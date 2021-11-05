Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Cap of $317,427.40 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $317,427.40 and approximately $2,506.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00248495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

