The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 6,858,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,940. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

