Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Sells 9,353 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:HCA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.27. 1,822,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,953. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.35 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.
HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
