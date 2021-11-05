Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Sells 9,353 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.27. 1,822,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,953. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.35 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

