Joe E. Kiani Sells 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MASI traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.33. 325,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,786. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $296.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

