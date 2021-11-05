Steven Paul Lawrence Sells 4,455 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $45.98. 1,901,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,297. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $48.17.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
