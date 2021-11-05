Steven Paul Lawrence Sells 4,455 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $45.98. 1,901,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,297. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.