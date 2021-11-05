Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 9,247 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UCTT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 458,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

