CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.25. 1,530,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,990. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

