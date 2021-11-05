KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman George R. Roberts Sells 4,667,166 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,740. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $58,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.