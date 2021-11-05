Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,748. Corning has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

